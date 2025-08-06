Nigerian afrobeat multi-instrumentalist, Ọmọ́rìnmádé Aníkúlápó Kútì, professionally known as ‘Mádé Kuti‘, has made a shocking revelation about his grandfather and Afrobeat legend ‘Fela Anikulapo Kuti’.
Speaking in a recent interview on the ‘Tea By Tae Podcast, Mádé Kuti claims that his grandfather, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, died poor and broke.
According to him, although Fela enjoyed huge commercial success, he operated an open house policy that allowed the multitude who flocked to his Famous Afrikan Shrine in Kalakuta to benefit from his massive income.
