Nigerian afrobeat multi-instrumentalist, Ọmọ́rìnmádé Aníkúlápó Kútì, professionally known as ‘Mádé Kuti‘, has made a shocking revelation about his grandfather and Afrobeat legend ‘Fela Anikulapo Kuti’.

Speaking in a recent interview on the ‘Tea By Tae Podcast, Mádé Kuti claims that his grandfather, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, died poor and broke.

According to him, although Fela enjoyed huge commercial success, he operated an open house policy that allowed the multitude who flocked to his Famous Afrikan Shrine in Kalakuta to benefit from his massive income.

“Fela died poor. He was the kind of person who made a bunch of cash and had the kind of money that could have bought the whole street.

“Anybody from the street could walk into Fela’s house. He would return from a show in Kalakuta, open a box of money, and say anybody who needs it should take it.”

Stop Comparing Me With Fela, Burna Boy Warns Nigerians Made’s description of his grandfather’s act of kindness is the same story shared by his father, Femi Kuti, and uncle Seun Kuti, who said that while growing up in Kalakuta Republic, Fela demanded that they address him by his name rather than as “Dad” because he didn’t want them to enjoy some special privileges. ‘Mádé Kuti also added that he’s choosing to add his voice to the struggle for socioeconomic justice because that’s a responsibility he holds dearly.