Afrobeat Is Demonic – Daniels

Bishop Matthew Daniels, an apostolic and prophetic evangelist, is the founder of Elohim Faith Assembly. In this chat with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, he discusses how music, especially Afrobeat, is an open way for demonic forces to possess youths, the loss of family values, and who the true minister is.

How did your ministry start?

I was born in Kaduna, and my first encounter with the Lord was in the 70s, and later got born again in the 80s when I was still in secondary school. At that time, there was a strong persecution of the Christians in the north during the Military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, where Christian fellowships were banned in secondary schools. I would say my ministry started while I was in secondary school. That time, we were going to the bush to have fellowship because of the ban, and the reason for it, according to them, was to avert any form of religious crisis.

During that period, I had a lot of converts and would even go to other secondary schools to win souls which some of whom are now pastors in big ministries. It was during this period that Bishop (David) Oyedepo started his own ministry, and we approached him and requested that we use his church, which was made available to us. Also, we used St Christopher Anglican Church as well. It was in 1989 that I went fully into missions, and that was when my ministry officially started.

But you are a deliverance minister?

Yes.

How did you later go into the deliverance ministry?

I had an encounter during my secondary school days before FESTAC 77, and at that time, I didn’t know scriptures, but then I wanted to become a Catholic Priest because most of my friends then were Roman-catholic. I was staying with my grandmother in the village, and she wasn’t a churchgoer. When the Lord appeared to me, I do not know what made me start going to church, especially the Roman Catholic Church. Those priests there were discerning and said I would become a priest. They were encouraging me, but someone demonic was trying to distract me, and the person was a magician who was a friend of my father. His idea was to make me take over from him. This happened because my father was not in the village with me for economic reasons. I remember a time when he took me to a place, and I started seeing things coming out of the burial ground, and people had to inform my father, which prompted him to take me out of the village to Kaduna. It was there that I confessed Jesus as my Lord and Saviour, and that was how my deliverance ministry started. At that time, there was a revival of power manifestation in the country.

Sometimes, I will be walking on the streets, and demons from those possessed individuals would cry out. There was a time I told the Lord that the glory was too much because I was just a teenager. I am always careful when miracles happen through me, as I would ask if the person healed truly had the infirmity, because today we have a lot of arranged miracles by fake pastors today and their sole reason is for economic gains. If you watch those pastors, after such miracles, they will collect offerings, and because of the miracles that were performed, it would be huge. Mammon is the issue, and Jesus has said one cannot serve God and Mammon.

I walk by faith and do not do those things, and the pastors who do it do not have a pure heart because they were not called. They can’t wait on God, and I am a full-time minister, and no minister needs to be negative if you are a true minister of God. I chide those who say it is because of the economic situation, but if your heart is pure, you will do the right thing.

When did you become a bishop?

I was consecrated a bishop in 2007 by some bishops, and the service was held in my church.

What are the criteria for becoming a bishop in the Pentecostal Church?

One’s years of service and impact

Can it be applied for?

Someone can apply because the scriptures say so, or a person can be approached. I was approached, and it was an Orthodox church that even approached me.

Any challenges?

There was a time I wanted to stop Church work to face missions because people love lies. The way I run my church is in the New Testament way, and I noticed some people did not want to flow with it. The New Testament way is Love, and the Old Testament is Judaism. The Acts of the Apostles gave us the structure of a church, and I don’t like draconian lifestyles, which is what we experience mostly in Africa, as lots of churches are being run in such a manner, which is an oppressive way. If the church in Nigeria can be run in the true Christian order, it would make a more impactful statement that we will control the political life of this country positively, but the question is, are we living a true Christian life? What we have now is that the church is living in a very shameful world. Jesus did not say that the world would make a mockery of us, but now it is, and this is different from persecution because if the world tells you that you are wrong and indeed you are, then it is mockery.

You have a passion for young people. What could be the major factor influencing them from serving God?

It is the love of money because they were born into the trouble of today. In Nigeria, the drive for money is high, and no society survives it. We have nations that are not religious and are not driven by money, but only by making an impact. Such countries have a system where they have inculcated into their youths the need for purpose, it is how can I make money? That is why you see vices like Yahoo or Yahoo Plus being encouraged even by fake pastors who bless them. I say to my youths, any one of them that brings such money into my church is cursed.

Aren’t their prayers being answered?

It is not God, but they use demonic means in achieving this. You see some parents encouraging their children to go into such practices because of money, and even the girl child is not spared, as some are told to do what their other mates are doing to level up. Back then, you would see a father proudly say that he is protecting his name. When a child makes money, the source is queried to ensure that it is clean money. If they are not sure, they won’t receive it. But not today, as some parents don’t care how their children make money. The situation is so dire that parents are encouraging their kids to make money anyhow. Lack of true family values is really affecting the youths of this generation, and this leads to a loss of their sense of direction and purpose.

What should the church do?

Some of us are trying to, and I encourage hard and honest work, but if the overriding factor is money, what can be done?

What about music, and why do you say Afrobeat could be demonic?

Music is fundamentally spiritual, and some of these musicians are already connected to the dark world because of fame and prosperity. As a deliverance minister, I have seen a lot. That music is dedicated to spirits, and no spirit has a legal ground to operate on earth except that a human being grants it entrance. Now every demonic spirit is seeking open doors to function on earth because they can’t operate in heaven. There are billions of demons because these fallen angels are far more than human beings on earth. So, some of these musicians do some rituals which open them to the spiritual world, and when that is done, the demons will be looking for opportunities to enter into the material world to carry out their commission, which is to kill, steal, and destroy.

When these musicians dedicate their lives to the demons and they play their music, these demons have access to the minds of those listening to it, which leads to a whole lot of behaviours like weed smoking, taking drugs, illicit sex, homosexuality, drunkenness and these temptations are so strong because of the demons behind it and the major way demons operate is through music as it the major force that opens them up.

Some don’t know what the devil is offering them, and they need to be scared because the demons want access, and the musicians want blessings.

There was a time at the Foursquare Camp in Idimu, when God told me to go there. I didn’t know what HE wanted me to do, but on getting there, I saw a man praying and sitting on the floor, and God told me this was the person that HE wants me to minister to.

I approached him, and it happened that he was a minister of the word. He opened up to me that he is being invited to join the occult to enhance his ministry. He said he was told that he would first kill a goat and that would attract a hundred people to his church, of which the majority would be girls possessed by a mermaid spirit. These will be the ones to attract the crowd.

According to him, he said the second ritual, which involves sacrificing a human being, will attract hundreds and thousands to the church, and that was where the Lord told me that it was his child that would be used, and the pastor told me that he had been seeing it in his dream.

A lot of Pentecostal churches are being run by demons, and some of our senior pastors that we celebrate in this country are in the occult and are initiating people. One should not be moved by the crowd because things have changed. Some pastors are tempted because they are struggling in ministry, especially when they see their other pastors thriving.

Are these ministers not thinking that they will be held accountable by God?

How many ministers came into the ministry because they are actually called by God? The Pentecostal Church is not like the Orthodox Church, which is structured because there is order; in the Pentecostal Church, someone can just wake up and call himself a bishop, which is not so in the Orthodox setting. Somebody can just come from America, and they will say I want you to have a doctorate without the process, How many ministers of the gospel are truly called?