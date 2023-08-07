AfroBasket: Zenith Bank hails victorious D’Tigress

The management of Zenith Bank PLC has applauded the national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for winning the AfroBasket 2023 concluded Saturday in Rwanda. Nigeria defeated Senegal 84-74 in a highly thrilling final match of the competition on Saturday in Rwanda to successfully defend the title for the third time. It was the 4th straight win for D’Tigress after going into the com- petition with a back-to-back-to back record and with the victory on Saturday, Nigeria has equaled the four straight wins record of the Senegalese women’s team. Before the final, D’Tigress de- feated DR Congo 69-35, beat Egypt, 83-65, pip Mozambique 59-52, and also defeated host, Rwanda, 79-48. Group Managing Director of Ze- nith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, at the weekend stated that the organization was proud of the achievements of D’Tigress. Onyeagwu added that D’Tigress have over the years demonstrated so much zeal in the completion with some of the players being products of the national women league which the organization has been sponsoring for over 20 years. “We are not surprised with the victory of D’Tigress, anytime they play, we look forward to receiving the trophy at our office as partners of the Nigeria Basketball Federation for the good of the game,” Onyeagwu said. “The youthful girls were not given much chance to retain the title but they did in style, beating the host in the semis and the arch rivals, Senegal, in the final. We sa- lute them and look forward to pro- duce more talents for the country. We congratulate the team and the board of the NBBF led by Musa Kida.” Meanwhile, the working committees of the NBBF have finalized the dates for the 2023 Women’s national league sponsored by Zenith Bank and the competition will take place on home and away bases in conference format. The first phase is slated to hold between August 21st and 27th simultaneously in Jos and Akure. Jos is venue for Savanah Conference while Akure will host the Atlantic Conference.

