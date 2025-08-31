Zenith Bank has redeemed its N200m pledge to Nigeria’s Senior Women’s Basketball Team, D’Tigress, for winning the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Ivory Coast.

The sponsors of the Nigeria Women’s Basketball League, presented the reward after hosting the team on their return from Abidjan, where they successfully defended their continental title to extend their dominance to a record seventh championship.

D’Tigress made this disclosure in a statement issued over the weekend on its official X handle.

The statement reads, “Promise made, promise kept. Zenith Bank has redeemed their pledge to the D’Tigress.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the management and especially the GMD, Adaora Umeoji, a true pillar for women in sports. Thank you for standing with our Queens.”

Coach Rena Wakama’s D’Tigress enjoyed a flawless run at AfroBasket 2025, winning all six games en route to the title.

They opened with a commanding 92–45 victory over Rwanda, edged Mozambique 60–55 to reach the quarter-finals, and then swept past Cameroon.

In the semi-finals, they dispatched Senegal before defeating Mali 78–64 in Abidjan to claim a fifth consecutive AfroBasket crown and seventh overall, adding to their triumphs in 2003, 2005, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025.

The bank has played a leading role in promoting women’s basketball in Nigeria, serving as title sponsor of the national women’s league for the past 18 years