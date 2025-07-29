AfroBasket: Zenith Bank Charges D’Tigress To Retain Title Again

The management of Zenith Bank Plc, sponsors of the national women premier basketball league, has charged the Nigeria Senior Women Basketball Team, D’Tigress, to go ahead and clinch the AfroBasket tittle again.

D’Tigress opened their campaign in the ongoing AfroBasket tourney with a 92-45 win over Rwanda. The team, under the tutelage of Coach Rene Wakama, also went ahead to pip Mozambique 65-60 in a very tight encounter on Monday.

The two games have placed Nigeria in the quarterfinals where D’Tigress will play either Angola or Cameroon on Thursday depending on their final placing in their group.

Following their impressive performances so far, the Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dame Adaora Umeoji, said the blistering start of the team was heartwarming.

Umeoji said: “We have been monitoring the progress of the team with keen interest and it was a special feeling that the MVP in our annual Zenith Bank League Murjanatu Musa, was a standout player in the first match. The resilience displayed in the second match was also great and it was a good display to show they are champions.

“From the quarterfinal stage, the battle will be tough but we trust you girls to display the Nigerian spirit and go all the way to win the title again. We are always proud of you because over the years, many of you abroad also featured in the Zenith Bank League. This is our prime sports event and we are excited you are making us proud.”

After the training session only yesterday in Cote d’Ivoire, one of the players, Ifunaya Okoro, said the team would continue to file out and give its best in all the game of the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket tournament.