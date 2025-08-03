AfroBasket: Tinubu Backs D’Tigress’ For Fifth Consecutive Title

President Bola Tinubu has commended Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for their exceptional discipline, focus, and team spirit at the ongoing AfroBasket 2025 tournament.

In a statement shared on Sunday, President Tinubu appreciated the team for elevating the Nigerian flag on the international stage and earning global recognition for excellence in sports.

“They have not only carried our flag high but earned global respect for Nigerian excellence, our players and team officials,” the President said.

He gave special praise to Coach Rena Wakama, Nigeria’s first female Head Coach of the women’s national basketball team, for her impactful leadership and inspiring presence.

“A special commendation to Coach Rena Wakama, our first female Head Coach, whose leadership and experience both on the court and now from the bench continue to inspire D’Tigress to new heights in this highly competitive sport,” Tinubu said.

The President expressed confidence in the team’s ability to secure a historic fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and assured them of the nation’s full support.

“The entire nation is behind you as you go for the 5th straight title. #MissionV,” he added.

D’Tigress, who are the defending champions, have dominated the AfroBasket Women’s Championship in recent years, winning four consecutive titles from 2017 to 2023.

They are currently competing in the 2025 edition with the goal of securing a record fifth win.

Coach Rena Wakama made history in 2023 by becoming the first woman to lead D’Tigress to a continental championship title, a feat that has inspired many in the sports community.