Afrobasket Qualifiers: Minister Steps in As D’Tigers Storm Tunisia

The Nigerian men’s national basketball team, D’Tigers, is set to participate in the 2025 Afrobasket qualifiers starting today in Monastir, Tunisia. Earlier, the team faced financial constraints that threatened their participation.

However, the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has made a decisive move to assure the nation of his commitment to the cause. He has given the green light for the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to secure the necessary funds.

This assurance clears the way for the team’s participation, with funds expected to be disbursed within the next three weeks. The funds will cover essential expenses such as flight tickets, allowances, and logistics for the qualifiers.

The NBBF President, Engr Ahmadu Musa Kida, and his team have worked hard to ensure D’Tigers’ timely departure for Tunisia, thereby averting potential embarrassment both locally and internationally. Kida expressed gratitude to the minister for salvaging Nigeria’s hon- our and averting any potential FIBA sanctions.