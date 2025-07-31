Afrobasket: Ogoke Boosts D’Tigress Ahead Of Q’Finals

Nigeria’s D’Tigress camp was in high spirits following the arrival of star guard Sarah Ogoke on Tuesday ahead of their crucial quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Women’s Afrobasket in Cote d’Ivoire The defending champions began their title defence without Ogoke but still managed back-to-back victories over Rwanda and Mozambique in the group stage.

Ogoke joined the squad on Tuesday evening as preparations intensified for today’s quarterfinal encounter.

Nigeria is set to face the winner between Angola and Cameroon for a spot in the semifinals of the competition. The match between the two countries was yet to be decided as of press time.