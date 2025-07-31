New Telegraph

July 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Afrobasket: Ogoke Boosts…

Afrobasket: Ogoke Boosts D’Tigress Ahead Of Q’Finals

Nigeria’s D’Tigress camp was in high spirits following the arrival of star guard Sarah Ogoke on Tuesday ahead of their crucial quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Women’s Afrobasket in Cote d’Ivoire The defending champions began their title defence without Ogoke but still managed back-to-back victories over Rwanda and Mozambique in the group stage.

Ogoke joined the squad on Tuesday evening as preparations intensified for today’s quarterfinal encounter.

Nigeria is set to face the winner between Angola and Cameroon for a spot in the semifinals of the competition. The match between the two countries was yet to be decided as of press time.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

C’River Gov Hails Falcons Star Usani
Read Next

Aso Ebi: A cultural Practice Of The Yorubas