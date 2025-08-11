AfroBasket Largesse: D’ D’Tigress Salute FG, Zenith Bank

Women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, have showered praises on President Bola Tinubu and Zenith Bank Plc over the rosy reception accorded to the team shortly after winning the continental title for the 5th straight time. The Federal Government announced a cash reward of £100,000 equivalent in naira to each of the players and 50,000 to the technical crew members.

They also bagged the national honour of OON and a 3-bedroom apartment each. Zenith Bank at another reception few hours after gave the entire team N200million with each of the 13 players to get N10million while the technical crew will share the remaining.

Zenith Bank, the sponsor of the women’s league in the country for 18 years celebrated the team for making it a fifth backto-back success on the continent with the team also excelling at the last Olympic Games in Paris where the D’Tigress finished eighth overall. Two of the players, Murjanatu Musa and Ifunaya Okoro, were products of the league as well as the coach of the team, Rena Wakama, who also played for First Bank in the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League during her career as a player.