Afrobasket: Heartbreak For Senegal As D’tigress Claw Back To Clinch Final Spot

It was a heartbreak for Senegal at the semifinal stage of the 2025 FIBA Afrobasket currently going on in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, after losing to the Nigeria women’s basketball team, the D’Tigress, 75-68, with Nigeria through to the final of the tournament.

The Nigerian team, targeting a record fifth consecutive title didn’t have it all their way as their opponents, Senegal came out with zeal and vigour to end Nigeria’s run to glory.

The D’Tigress took the 1st quarter with a five points lead against as the quarter ender 22-17 points, however, Senegal came out in the 2nd quarter and the Nigeria’s side had to be at their best to secure the quarter with just a point as it ended 21-20 points with the two teams heading to the half time 43-37 points.

However, it was all Senegal in the 3rd quarter, taking it in a dominant form as they won it with 12 points taking the lead going to the final quarter with a six-point lead, 58-52 points.

D’Tigress came out in the final quarter with all their arsenal to secure the win with Senegal giving it their all as the final ended in favour of Nigeria.

This will be the second time Nigeria would come from behind to win at this year’s tournament after achieving the same result against Mozambique in the group stage.