AfroBasket: FG Congratulates D’Tigers’ Victory Over Madagascar

The Federal Government through the National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, at the 2025 AfroBasket in Luanda, Angola, following a 77-59 victory over Madagascar in their opening fixture.

Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, in a statement issued on Thursday by the NSC’s Director for Information & PR, Mrs Kehinde Ajayi, hailed the team’s performance and commitment.

He urged the team to prepare for tougher challenges ahead as the tournament progresses and also conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s full backing for the team.

“While watching the match, I remembered your promise to deliver the trophy when I visited your camp before you left. In this match, I saw the commitment, meaning that you have truly matched words with action.

“With the dedication and zeal you displayed in this game, it is evident that you are truly committed to bringing back the trophy.

“Your quality had never been in doubt. And in this form, it will take something extra to stop you. You have proved to be among the best on the continent in recent years, and you have once more shown your readiness to make the nation proud.

“Keep your eyes on the goal. With your performance today, all eyes will be on you. The opponents will come out with greater force, but with your characteristic never-say-die Nigerian spirit.

“I am sure you will weather all storms and replicate the result your female compatriots D’Tigress recorded at the Women Afrobasket. We are still celebrating their victory, and now you have gotten us salivating once more.

“Mr. President has propagated the Renewed Hope and Shared Prosperity agenda that is focus-driven and result-oriented.

“These past few weeks, we have seen the positive outcomes from sports, and Mr. President is expecting to get his hands on another trophy from you. I want to assure you that the whole nation is solidly behind you,” he said.