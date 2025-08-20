Afrobasket: Feisty Tie As D’Tigers Face Off Against Five-Time Champions

It is going to be a feisty tie in Luanda, Angola today as Nigeria men’s basketball team, the D’Tigers, face off against five-time winners of the men’s Afrobasket, The Lions of Senegal in one of the quarterfinal games of this year’s tournament.

Trying to follow in the footsteps of their women counterpart the D’Tigress, who recently captured their fifth backto-back titles, D’Tigers will surely have their hands full against opponents who already won the title five times with Nigeria only having the sole title won in 2015 as their pride.

However, Nigeria has been in good form at this year’s tournament winning all their games so far including a defeat of the defending champions, Tunisia and rivals, Cameroon.

Senegal booked their spot after defeating South Sudan 78–65 in the playoff round, setting up a mouthwatering tie with Nigeria, who topped Group B. The Lions boast a rich history in the competition, with five championshipwinning medals (1968, 1972, 1978, 1980, 1997), six silver medals, and five bronze medals. This year marks their 30th AfroBasket appearance.