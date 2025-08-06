Afrobasket Fallout: Zenith Bank Hosts Victorious D’Tigress, Rewards Team With N200m

Sponsors of the Women’s National Basketball League, Zenith Bank Plc, yesterday, at a reception held at their Abuja head office in Maitama, rolled out the drums for the victorious D’Tigress of Nigeria after the team secured a record-breaking 5th back-to-back AfroBasket title.

The bank rewarded the team with N200million. Each of the players will receive N10million, which will be paid into their Zenith Bank accounts, while the technical crew and others will share the remaining. D’Tigress, after beating Mali 78-64 in the final played in Abidjan on Sunday, arrived in the country on Monday afternoon and were hosted by President Bola Tinubu, where they were rewarded with National Honours of OON and cash rewards.

After sponsoring the National Women’s League for 18 years, Zenith Bank has seen many players from past title-winning teams progress through the league. Among them are Murjanatu Musa, the MVP of the Air Warriors team that won the league title in 2022, and Ifunnaya Okoro.

The current coach of D’Tigress, Rena Wakama, also participated in the league as a player with the First Bank Women’s Basketball team. Present at the reception were several of Zenith Bank’s Executive Directors, who expressed their appreciation to the D’Tigress for making the country proud. They included Adobi Nwapa, Akin Ogunranti, Henry Oroh, and Louis Odom.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, President of the NBBF, Musa Kida and some of his board members were also at the colourful event While appreciating the D’Tigress for a job well done, the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji said the outfit would continue to support women’s basketball in Nigeria as they look forward to the team excelling on the world stage.

“Your victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket is not just a win for Nigeria, it is a win for African sports,” she said. “At Zenith Bank, we celebrate your victory – not just as supporters, but as longstanding partners in the development of women’s basketball in Nigeria.