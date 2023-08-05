Afrobasket: D’tigress Coach Confident Team’ll Pip Senegal To Title Today

Rena Wakama, Head coach of Nigeria’s women’s basketball team says her D’Tigress can win a fourth FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title with teamwork and confidence. Speaking after Nigeria took a huge step towards their fourth consecutive title, courtesy of a 79-48 win over hosts Rwanda in a Semi-Finals on Thursday, to set up a titanic battle against the Teranga Lionesses on Saturday at BK Arena in Kigali.

“There’s no secret. But they should be empowered. I believed in them. And I put a lot of confidence. And here we are doing amazing things. Teamwork and confidence in them, and we see the results.” – For centre, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, she says the currently set of D’Tigress can emulate 2021 set to win the crown on Saturday.

“I feel relieved and honored. The team that won two years ago was a phenomenal team. But I think this team as well can fill those shoes. Under the leadership of coach Rena, we are in a good spot to repeat that win.”

The defending champions have shown near-perfection in every aspect of the game to reach their fourth final in a row as they muted off Rwanda’s ambitions from the tip-off. Though the hosts led for a total of 1’28 minutes, Nigeria swiftly flexed their muscles and never looked back, even leading by 26 points at one point.