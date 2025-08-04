AfroBasket: D’Tigress Clinch Fifth Title

Nigeria’s D’Tigress on Sunday night secured their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title after defeating Mali 78–64 at the Palais des Sports Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The victory extended the team’s unbeaten run in the competition to 28 games since their last loss in 2015, cementing their dominance in African women’s basketball.

Trailing 21–26 in the first quarter, the Nigerian team fought back with impressive displays in the remaining quarters: 20–15, 20–15, and 17–8.

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Musa Kida, dedicated the win to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attributing the team’s success to the administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“In Abidjan, our D’Tigress have done the extraordinary, Mission Five has become Mission V Accomplished. Five AfroBasket titles in a row, and not losing a single match to any African national team is not just dominance, it is our legacy,” Kida said.

“These fearless women have shown the world what it means to have the Nigerian fighting spirit, resilient, bold, and unstoppable. We proudly dedicate this historic victory to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose unwavering commitment to revitalising sports under the Renewed Hope agenda has sparked a new era for athletes across the nation.”

Kida praised the President’s support, saying it continues to inspire excellence in Nigerian sports.

Under Kida’s leadership, D’Tigress have won four of their five consecutive AfroBasket titles and made history by reaching the quarterfinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the first African team to do so.