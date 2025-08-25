Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, are expected to return to Nigeria on Monday, August 25, after competing in the 31st edition of the FIBA AfroBasket Championship held in Angola from August 12 to 24.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the team, coached by Mohammed Abdulrahman, was eliminated from the tournament last Wednesday after a 91-75 defeat to regional rivals Senegal in the quarter-finals.

However, the players and officials remained in Angola after the loss because their return tickets had been booked for Monday.

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, ended their campaign at the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket tournament in Angola with a quarter-final defeat to Senegal, despite an impressive run in the group stage.

The Nigerian side, which topped Group B with six points, recorded notable victories against Madagascar, three-time champions Tunisia, and Cameroon during the round-robin phase.

Key players such as Caleb Agada, Josh Okogie, Stan Okoye, and Ike Nwamu stood out with strong performances throughout the competition.

Attention now shifts to the FIBA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Series, scheduled to begin in November. D’Tigers will aim to book a place at the 2027 World Cup in Qatar, having missed the 2023 edition. Nigeria last featured at the global showpiece in 2019 under former head coach Alex Nwora, when the tournament was hosted in China.