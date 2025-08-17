Afrobasket: D’tigers Face Lions Of Cameroon In Final Group Game

The 2025 AfroBasket Group B is about to witness its biggest showdown yet as Nigeria’s D’Tigers face Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions this afternoon in Luanda.

Both teams arrive at this decisive clash unbeaten after two group games each, with Nigeria topping the table on points difference. The stakes could not be higher, as a victory for either side secures an automatic quarterfinal ticket, while the loser will be forced to take the longer route through the playoffs.

Nigeria opened their campaign dispatching Madagascar 77-59 points while following it up with an emphatic 87-66 points win over Tunisia, ending the defending champions’ hopes of a clean sweep in Group B.

A win against Cameroon would send a powerful message to the rest of the field that Nigeria is a frontrunner for the title they last won a decade ago.

Cameroon’s squad is buoyed by the presence of three NBA players, namely Yves Missi and Ulrich Chomche of the New Orleans Pelicans and Christian Koloko of the LA Lakers, marking a resurgence of Cameroonian basketball at the continental stage.

Their second game tested their resolve, as they narrowly escaped a Madagascar upset, edging 80-77 thanks to Jeremiah Hill’s late-game heroics. That result kept their record unblemished but also exposed areas they must tighten against a stronger Nigerian side.

Sunday’s matchup is more than just a group-stage clash, but it’s a battle for supremacy. Both teams know that finishing top of Group B guarantees direct passage to the quarterfinals, avoiding the uncertainties of the playoff round.

For Nigeria, it’s about maintaining momentum and asserting dominance and repeating the championship-winning performances of 2015, ten years later.