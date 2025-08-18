AfroBasket: D’Tigers Beat Cameroon, Land In Q’Finals

Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, yesterday advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Afrobasket after defeating Cameroon 99-90 in their final group match.

Cameroon started strongly, taking a five-point lead, but Nigeria responded well to win the first quarter 28-25. The D’Tigers extended their dominance in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents 30-16 to head into halftime with a 58-41 lead.

They maintained control in the third quarter with a commanding 26- 12 win, before Cameroon rallied in the final quarter, edging it 37-15.

However, Nigeria’s earlier advantage was enough to seal the victory and book their place in the last eight. The D’Tigers began the tournament with a win over Madagascar before handing defending champions Tunisia a defeat, underlining their strong form as they chase the title.