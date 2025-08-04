Afrobasket 2025: D’Tigress Beat Mali To Clinch Fifth Consecutive Title

Like the Nigeria women football team achieved their Mission X, winning 10 Women Africa Cup of Nations recently, the country’s women basketball team, the D’Tigress yesterday secured their fifth backto-back Afrobasket title as they become the first team to achieve such feat after beating Mali 78-64 points in the final of the 2025 edition of the competition.

Like the semifinal against Senegal on Sat – urday, Nigeria had to dig deep to secure the win after losing the 1st quarter 26-21points to their opponent but ralied back to win the 2nd set 20-15points to end the first half at par, 41-41points.

The defending champions continued from where they stopped in the 2nd set, getting the 3rd set with the same 20-15points win, with all eyes on the final set to see who emerged the winner.

Despite missing so many chances in the final quarter, Nigeria still dominated the quarter winning it 17-8points to retain their title and secured the record title, making it five on a roll. Earlier in the day, South Sudan defeated Senegal in the 3rd place match to secure the bronze medal.