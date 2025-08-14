New Telegraph

August 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Afrobasket 2025: D’Tigers…

Afrobasket 2025: D’Tigers Dunk Off To Big Over Madagascar

Nigeria’s D’Tigers began their quest for a second Afrobasket title in style, beating Madagascar 77-59 in their opening game of the 2025 tournament.

It was a tough start for the Nigerian team, who only held a slim 1-point lead at halftime despite a strong showing from Caleb Agada. Agada led the way with a game-high 22 points. The breakthrough came in the final quarter, where D’Tigers turned on the heat, outscoring Madagascar 22-13 to seal an emphatic 18-point victory.

Stan Okoye (13 points), Ike Nwamu (12 points), and Kaodirichi Akobundu (10 points) joined Agada in powering the win, with the quartet combining for 57 points. Ten years after lifting their first Afrobasket trophy, Nigeria is aiming for another continental crown. Their next challenge will be a crucial clash against Tunisia tomorrow.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Magu Urges Youths To Break Cycle Of Corruption In Nigeria
Read Next

Williams Gets US Open Wild Card At Age 45