AFRO4 Band, Stimulating Interest in African Jazz

Spurred by the vision was to start a music label and to form a super band comprising players from various countries in Africa, award wining Nigerian musician and motivational speaker, Bright Gain, and Nigerian entrepreneur, Geoff Kwale decided to form a band. They also decided that it should be a quartet. “This was about six years ago back in 2017,” Gain recalls.

In the careful search for potential Band members from West, East and Southern Africa, it became clear that three of the members that met the vision criteria were already right here in Nigeria, namely: Wale Adeyemi (Drums), who has been one of the most sought after drummer and jazz musician in Nigeria; and virtuoso trumpeter, singer and percussionist, Victor Ademofe (Brass and Percussion).

So the fourth player, they thought, had to come from South Africa. Mr. Gain searching through his old musical family in South Africa “ended up with the best choice God could ever provide in Luyanda Madope (Piano and Keyboards).” Thus, Afro4 Band, a jazz influenced African groove music superband, comprising a star studded quartet, was born.

Significantly, each member of the Band are virtuosos and masters on their instruments “with a combined 100 plus years of playing and performing experience.” According to Gain, through a deliberate process of research, planning and strategy during the COVID pandemic, the label Afrodyssey Music Ltd. was established and subsequently, the AFRO4 Band was also founded.

The partnership at the label level is between Mr. Bright Gain; as the Managing Director, Producer, Musical and Artistic Director while Mr. Geoffrey Kwale being the Executive Director and Executive Producer. Recently, The New G Bar and Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos, was agog with breathtaking musical performances by the founding members of AFRO4 Band, at a listening session for their upcoming studio effort.

And for the audience comprising music enthusiasts, critics, art aficionados, fans and friends of the art- ists, it was an unforgettable evening an ‘African Jazz’. Besides listening to the music, the audience also had chances of critiquing the songs. Setting the note for the series of performances that followed was a jazzy rendition of the evergreen ‘Sweet Mother,’ by the late highlife music maestro, Prince Nico Mbarga, taking the audience down memory lane.

It was a bold and brilliant statement by the quartet – Bright Gain (Bass), Victor Ademofe (Brass and percussion), Luyanda Madope (Piano and keyboards), and Adewale Adeyemi (Drums) with inspiring jazz interpretations fusions. ‘Sweet Mother’ was quickly followed by ‘Oder- ire’, and ‘Eni Ei Nkan He,’ by the music maestro, Ebenezer Obey, and capped it up with Mariam Makeba ‘Maliaka’.

There were also splendid jazz renditions of Orlando Julius’ ‘Jagua Nana’, and Gain’s ‘Thesbian Legion’. In all, it was an evening of brilliant jazz music experience with inspiring notes, delivered by the four virtuoso artists whose passion for the genre is palpable.

“AFRO4 is a Band determined to produce a sound peculiar to themselves; aptly called the ‘AFRO4 Sound’ The Band plays a Jazz influenced sound of African grooves and genres,” said Gain. He added that AFRO4 shall continue to project the great and rich sounds of Africa.