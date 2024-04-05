Afro4 Band Set For Global Launch At Jazzahead 2024 In Germany

It was in December 2023, already late into the process when the name of AFRO4 Band was submitted to the panel; thrown into the proverbial hat as it were. For a selection process for the first Africa Showcase at the 2024 edition of ‘Jazzahead!’, an annual trade fair and festival for jazz, held in the German city of Bremen. Since its premiere in 2006, the event has grown to include a culture festival in and around Bremen, in addition to the four-day trade fair. Jazzahead is the leading annual global event for the musical art form called Jazz; being an industry trade fair/ exhibition, festival and conference combined. It is the quintessential annual gathering place of the major industry stakeholders.

For all and anyone involved in this great musical genre, that is labels, music executives, musicians etc. Starting with about 40 candidates, AFRO4 Band was selected to represent Nigeria and Africa along with two other acts; Alune Wade from Senegal and Christine Kamau of Kenya. These three are to fly the “African flag” in ‘Jazzahead’ 2024. But, how did AFRO4 Band get here? “We ll, surely no less by divine providence. For, if by the application of certain parameters, there are likely other bands or artists to choose from ahead of them. However, no discount needs to be put on these four great musicians – Bright Gain (Bass, Vocals and leader NG), Wale Adeyemi (Drums and Vocals, Nigeria), Luyanda Madope (Piano, Keyboards and Vocals, South Africa) and Victor Ademofe (Brass, Percussion and Vocals). These four in their own right are masters on their instruments.

With over a hundred years of performances combined and many recordings as Band leaders, Session men and Producers. They deserve their places on the stages of jazzahead,” the CEO of Inspiro Productions, Ayoola Shadare said, in a release made available to New Telegraph. The story of AFRO4 Band is an interesting one. It started with the friendship between Geoffrey Kwale, a Jazz Enthusiast/Impresario (Managing Partner & Executive Producer) and Bright Gain (Managing Partner and Musical & Artistic Director) back in 2017.

The decisions and hard work that followed is the founding of the independent label AFRODYSSEY Music Ltd. So, AFRO4 Band which performs jazz influenced music of African grooves appear courtesy of Afrodyssey music. According to Shadare, their global unveiling shall present a unique sound they call the “Afro4 sound” within the sub-genre of African Jazz. “The label and AFRO4 members are gratified and proud to represent this great continent where Jazz music had it’s very foundations. Join us in celebrating this great achievement. “Come to Bremen during the festival which begins on April 11th. Indeed, AFRO4 leads off with their primetime showcase performance on Friday April 11th at 8.15pm.”