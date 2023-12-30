Afro-Wren Productions Pushes Boundaries Of Artistic Expression With ‘ARINAKO’

Theatre stands out as a regal art and a perfect mirror to express themes and salient points. Its raw and undiluted form speaks to the audience effectively, and the polaroid mode of action and response pushes the boundaries of art.

This was the mood as Afrowren Productions premiered their total theatre piece, “ARINAKO the Homeless Wanderer” in Lagos, Nigeria.

This piquant, thought-provoking theatrical piece was performed to a teeming audience at the Art Factory, Bariga, Lagos, on Saturday, December 2, 2023, leaving the audience in awe of its creative energy, experimental narrative, and the sheer power of its storytelling.

Written and directed by Olasunkanmi Adebayo, ‘ARINAKO, the Homeless Wanderer’ proved to be a tour de force, which defies traditional conventions, embracing abstraction to create a brilliant sensory journey that transcends.

According to Adebayo, they created this special piece, Arinako to delve into the subject of identity crisis and immigration.

“Our protest theatre explores through dance, music and drama, the post-colonial effects of neo-colonisation and corruption. Our goal was to spark an interest in our audiences and feel their perception of the explored themes and the world they live in,” Adebayo said.

The two-cast total theatre piece was engaging, challenging audiences to interpret and connect with the performance on a deeply personal level through its thought-provoking themes, intricate storytelling and stellar performances by the astounding cast – Uche Onah and Opeyemi Dada. Both actors gave a superb performance and moved the audience with varied emotions and eclectic movements.

“The piece was also choreographed by Uche Onah. The music and sound of the play not only accentuated the mood of the performance but elevated the pace and rhythm of the piece, as well as created a symphony of emotions that echoed long after the curtain call.

“The theatre piece, through abstractions and metaphors, offers its own views on dystopian themes, displacement and democracy.

‘ARINAKO, the Homeless Wanderer’ sparked conversations among attendees as they interpreted the play in a unique way. The play’s abstract nature encouraged the audience to engage in dialogue, share their interpretations and explore the boundaries of their own perceptions.

“While challenging the conventional expectations of theatre, ‘ARINAKO’ received acclaim from a notable theatre practitioner, Segun Adefila, who commented on the piece, saying: “In theatre, we have different ways in which the story is told and the success of an art piece is when the intended message is passed across to the audience.”

Also sharing his thoughts about the play, one of the attendees, James, said: “I never knew that music and dance could tell amazing stories even without dialogue. The play opened my mind to experience another dimension of art that allowed me to tell my own stories.”

Afro-Wren is a creative media production company with a focus on quality entertainment and services for film, television, theatre and advertising.

“We exude competence in telling compelling African stories with a clear eye for details and premium quality, ensuring client satisfaction and impacting the intended audience effectively.

“We work with a diverse range of competent local and international crew to deliver quality productions matching broadcast standards. Platform specifications and audience appeal” said Adebayo, who is the CEO of Afro-Wren Productions.