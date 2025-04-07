Afro WIA Festival: Empowering Women, Driving Change

Share

In a landmark celebration of creativity and empowerment, the Afro Women in Animation (WIA) Community recently hosted Africa’s first-ever women-focused animation festival in Lagos on March 22, 2025.

The event concluded a week-long celebration of International Women’s Month, bringing together leading female professionals from the animation industry across Africa, Europe, and North America.

The festival drew over 350 in-person attendees and an even larger online audience.

Founder and CEO of Basement Animation and Convener of the Afro Women in Animation Festival, Mbuotidem Johnson, said the event created an opportunity for impactful discussions on key issues affecting women in the animation space while offering viable solutions.

“This conference was informed by the growing need to create a dedicated platform that celebrates, connects, and empowers African women in animation.

“Afro WIA Fest 2025 was designed to showcase talent, foster mentorship, encourage collaboration, and drive conversations around inclusion, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the animation industry.

“It brought together professionals, emerging artists, and stakeholders from across Africa and beyond to inspire action and drive change,” Johnson said.

With the animation industry constantly evolving, Afro women in the field were encouraged to stay ahead of trends through continuous learning and collaboration rather than competition.

This was the central message during the opening panel session titled “Breaking Barriers: Women Leading the Animation Industry.”

Panelists included Damilola Solesi, CEO of SMIDS Animation Studio; Comfort Arthur, Founder of The Comfy Studio, UK; Omoyefe Majoroh, Creative Producer at Blac Onyx; and Ukpeme Uwakwe, Head of Development at Basement Animation Studio.

They shared inspiring personal experiences and insights on navigating leadership roles as women in animation, stressing the importance of a strong, supportive community.

The second session, “Animation for Social Change: Telling Stories That Matter,” explored the power of animation to shape narratives and drive social impact.

Panelists included Vanessa Sinden, Senior Producer at Triggerfish Animation, South Africa; Omotunde Akiode, award-winning screenwriter, Nigeria; Mounia Aram, Founder of the Mounia Aram Company, France; and Zainab Balami, Founder of Zazou Production Works, UK.

The session emphasized the need for African animators to embrace authenticity and produce culturally relevant content for African children.

The final session, “Accelerate Action: Driving Change for Women Across Industries,” focused on leadership and career growth. It offered insights for women balancing multiple roles while building successful careers.

Panelists included Ikpongke Sotiloye, General Manager, HR at Prime Atlantic Limited; Funto Ibuoye, CEO of Five 28; Mercy John-Egwu, Head Designer at Chatouiller; and Korede Johnson, COO of Basement Animation Studio. They stressed the importance of embracing every life phase and nurturing relationships for long-term success.

The discussion also highlighted the value of structured systems and operations to support growth and allow women to focus on core creative work.

The festival, held in partnership with Basement Animation, Blac Onyx, and Animation Nigeria with support from the Skills Initiative for Africa (SIFA) and the French Embassy, is seen as a pivotal moment for Africa’s animation industry, spotlighting its global potential with women leading the charge.

