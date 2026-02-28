Afro-tradition Artiste, Hondread, Set To Release New Album, “Ogorun”

Rising Afro-tradition musician, Damilola Makinde, popularly known as Hondread, is set to release a new album titled, “Ogorun” on March 6, 2026.

Hondread, while speaking in an interview, said that “Ogorun” is his second album and urged his fans to watch out for exceptional tracks in the album.

He expressed happiness over the album, which in numerical means 100 and contains 16 songs in line with numbers of ‘Oju Odu’ (main Odu Ifa).

Hondread said, “Wow… I’m excited about this particular album. It’s titled, “Ogorun,” which numerically means 100, but it also means completion, full, accepted, perfect, best basically HONDREAD or nothing.”

“It has 16 songs on it which is the number of ‘Oju Odu’ (main Odu of Ifa) and all the songs are ranging from different aspects of life either fun, to educational, spiritual, and whatever positive form you want to take, there’s a song in that album for you,” he added.