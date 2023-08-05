Afro Rock Entertainment Rebrands To Ksm Afro Rock Entertainment

The Afro Rock maestro, popularly known as King Sam Miracle, has raised the bar with the official launch of his music brand company now known as KSM Afro Rock Entertainment Limited.

The music company, now KSM Afro Rock Entertainment Limited, formerly Afro Rock Entertainment, is being sought after by music lovers and fans of King Sam Miracle. Due to some brand name identity theft by unknown persons that played a fast one and King Sam Miracle, who is the original owner of the brand name, he was denied its usage for over a decade.

The America-based Afro Rock music star believes so much his music career and the good name he has created in the music industry of the years, didn’t want to create unnecessary issues over the name, wisely decided to come up with a better name to propagate his kind of music genre and get connected back to his esteem fans all over the world.

According to King Sam Miracle, “I just want my fans to get the record straight about what happened and why I adopted KSM Afro Rock Entertainment Limited.” More so, he said that he is so happy that it was just a brand name that was stolen, but that the music talents God has given him and his esteemed fans are still intact.

The award winning musician is very happy with the official release of the new company’s certificate (KSM Afro Rock Entertainment Limited) from the CAC and he assured his numerous fans that he would continue to serve them better with glorious and melodious music like never before.