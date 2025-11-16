New Telegraph

November 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Body & Soul
  3. Afro: Retro Hairstyle…

Afro: Retro Hairstyle Is Back

Afro: Retro Hairstyle Is Back

At the just concluded GTCO Fashion Weekend, synthetic Afro hairstyles were the popular demand. About three ladies out of 10 either wore afro wig or natural afraid hairstyle. Afro hairstyle is loved because they are purely African. Afro hairstyle is edgy and eye-catching.

It’s the hairstyle ladies, who love attention go for when they want to be noticed. Afro hairstyle has been in existence since the time of our grandparents’ Black and White photos. Yet, it is still trendy.

The interesting thing about Afro is how easy it is to recreate the style with attachments, weave-on or wigs. The ladies, who rocked these hairstyles looked extra gorgeous, walking the fashion weekend with their stylish hair.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Anambra Guber Candidate, Chioma Ifemeludike, Takes Her Loss Galantly
Read Next

Govs Still Stifle Development, Starve LGS Of Funds, Says Chimkanayo