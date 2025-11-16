Afro: Retro Hairstyle Is Back

At the just concluded GTCO Fashion Weekend, synthetic Afro hairstyles were the popular demand. About three ladies out of 10 either wore afro wig or natural afraid hairstyle. Afro hairstyle is loved because they are purely African. Afro hairstyle is edgy and eye-catching.

It’s the hairstyle ladies, who love attention go for when they want to be noticed. Afro hairstyle has been in existence since the time of our grandparents’ Black and White photos. Yet, it is still trendy.

The interesting thing about Afro is how easy it is to recreate the style with attachments, weave-on or wigs. The ladies, who rocked these hairstyles looked extra gorgeous, walking the fashion weekend with their stylish hair.