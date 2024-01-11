Afro B Features MohBad In Explosive New Single ‘BOM BOM’

Afro B, the internationally acclaimed Afrobeat sensation, is gearing up to captivate audiences worldwide with the highly anticipated release of his latest single, “BOM BOM”.

The track which dropped on December 7th, 2023, is already a rhythmic explosion that has resonated with fans of Afrobeat and beyond.

Known for his dynamic fusion of Afrobeat, dancehall, and global sounds, Afro B has consistently pushed boundaries and broken musical barriers. “Bom Bom” is set to be another milestone in his illustrious career, showcasing his signature style and innovative approach to music.

Produced by Niphkeys, “BOM BOM” celebrates body positivity and respect for women worldwide. In a world where body shaming is a problem, Afro B made a video and song to encourage women to love themselves, no matter their size. The track has a catchy beat that draws you into Afro-B’s lively musical world.

Afro-B has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry and has a track record of delivering hit after hit. His ability to seamlessly blend genres and cultures has earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. With “Bom Bom,” Afro B continues to showcase his versatility as an artist while staying true to his roots.

In Afro B’s own words, “This song is the last memory I shared with Mohbad that I will cherish forever. It was a joyful time and one of the main highlights of my first time being in Nigeria. Although the situation is sad, I believe it reflects how much of a happy soul he is and the good time we had recording the song in the studio.”

The vibrant music video which was directed by Visionaire, matches the lively spirit of the track. Afro B’s charismatic presence is sure to make a lasting impression.

Join Afro B as he unleashes “Bom Bom” to the world, inviting music lovers everywhere to embrace the infectious rhythm and positive vibes that define his unique sound.