Afro Asian Union Names Olagbaye Member Of Golden Awards Committee

Afro Asian Union (AFASU) has named Nigerian Mrs. Abigail Adesina Olagbaye, as a member of its Golden Awards Committee for this year. The 93 member–countries organisation disclosed her appointment last month. AFASU, founded on the 11th of November, 2020, is a branch of the Afro-Asian Peoples’ Solidarity Organisation (AAPSO), which is a non-governmental organization, with associate member committees in Europe and Latin America and which held its founding conference in Cairo in 1957 and is permanently located there.

The organisation is dedicated to recognizing outstanding values and achievements in various countries and fields across the Afro-Asian region. With a focus on cultural collaboration and diversity, AFASU aims to honour exceptional individuals and organisations, fostering unity and understanding among nations.

This include scholars and experts in all fields, academics, businessmen and all groups of society from different nationalities in the two continents and its work covers spreading the awareness of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, and contributing to the implementation in societies.

While AFASU Golden Award identifies exceptional global leaders who have demonstrated excellence in leadership and development, contributed to sustainable community development, focusing on promoting excellence, diversity, and intercultural understanding.

It also celebrates the impact and achievements of individuals and organisations from diverse backgrounds and contributes to building bridges and fostering unity among nations. As a member of the award jury, Olagbaiye will bring her expertise, knowledge, and discerning eye to evaluate the submissions and select the most exceptional talents and prospects for recognition.

With a successful track record in talent sporting, she has proven to be a distinguished professional, with an eye for excellence. Her extensive experience and dedication to nurturing talent and new dreams to fruition makes her an exbaye said, “I am absolutely enthused by this nomination and committed to the organisation’s objectives.

I am honoured to be part of such a prestigious platform that recognises and celebrates talent from diverse backgrounds and impact in various fields including tourism and sustainable development. ‘‘I look forward to collaborating with my fellow jury members to identify and honor the exceptional accomplishments of individuals and organisations from the Afro-Asian region.”

Olagbaye is the Founder and Chair of Sayari Dunia Sustainable Tourism Foundation, she is also the Chief Executive Officer of Desigo Tourism Development and Facility Management Company Limited. Also the Founder and Convener of Africa Tourism Day.

She is a multi-sector professional, with over two decades of work in sustainable tourism development and destination management, facilities management, marketing, communications and administration. Her some of her strongest area of interests include community development, sustainable cultural and natural heritage, sustainable facilities, cities and green economies.

She is a passionate promoter of the global goals especially in the area of poverty alleviation, climate action, environment, youth advocacy and women and girls empowerment. The former Miss Tourism Nigeria, is a multiple award winners, which include Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria by ATQ Magazine, World Tourism Hero by World Tourism Network and Top 30 Tourism and Hospitality Influencers in Africa by Pyne Awards.

The Afro Asian Union Golden Awards will take place later in this year and it will feature a grand ceremony where the winners will be announced and recognised for their significant contributions and outstanding values.