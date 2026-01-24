Afriwood Studios Resumes 2026 Operations, Expands Focus On Original African Ip

Afriwood Studios, an African-led creative company, has officially resumed operations for 2026 as the studio strengthens its long-term plan to grow original African Intellectual Property (IP) across comics, graphic novels, animation, films, and other screen concepts.

The management of the studio said that the resumption marks the start of a new phase focused on stronger production pipelines, consistent releases, and deeper audience engagement through an expanding universe of interconnected characters and storylines rooted in African culture and themes.

According to Afriwood Studios management, its 2026 direction will be driven through its growing ecosystem, including Afriwood Comics Publishing (publishing), Afriwood Motion Pictures (film and screen production), and Afriwood Shop (official merchandise and retail).

The company also noted that the Afriwood Films Initiative, its NGO arm, would continue to support community-focused creative development and opportunities that strengthen storytelling, training, and creative growth.

Founder and creator, Urenna Amadi, said that the new phase is designed to raise standards and support steady releases as the brand expands its reach.

“Afriwood Studios is focused on building a professional stage where our stories can be released consistently, reach global audiences, and create real opportunities for artistes and storytellers,” Amadi said.

Amadi added that the studio would share periodic updates throughout the year as key milestones, new releases, and community initiatives roll out.