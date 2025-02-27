Afriwok Brand Launched Officially In Nigeria

Share

Afriwok officially launched its brand on Thursday, 20th, February 2024 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, with Afriwok Mobile App as its first brand product. The digital

marketplace which focuses on connecting service providers to clients across Nigeria has

announced that the brand is officially running and ready to revolutionize the way skilled services are accessed and delivered.

The event combined engaging activities with valuable networking opportunities for business

owners and prospective clients.

The Founder/CEO, Martins Okolongwu represented by Barrister Chinyelo Emechebe, the company’s Secretary/Legal Adviser, in his opening speech, emphasized Afriwok’s commitment to creating a structured and sustainable marketplace. He assured users that the platform provides a safe and secure environment for all business transactions, with payments held securely and only released after the completion of service, thereby mitigating the risk of distrust.

Ekene Ezeasor, the Co-Founder and CTO of Afriwok, cemented the CEO’s message,

highlighting the platform’s strong security measures. He explained that the Afriwok platform was developed to tackle the challenges faced by business owners, skilled artisans, professionals and their respective clients, bridging barriers and making it easy to communicate and connect

seamlessly. He further emphasised that by leveraging technology, Afriwok provides a digitally safe and secure space where registered individuals and businesses gain more visibility and access to new opportunities. At the same time, clients can easily find qualified professionals within their communities and even beyond. He mentioned that partnerships with Verifyme.ng (identity verification partner), Credo by eTranzact and Paystack (escrow partners), TurboFlux Network Solutions Ltd (technical partner), Crystal Bricks Global Enterprise (finance and loan partner), and a whole lot of other partners made it possible to actualise the Afriwok platform and are working tirelessly in achieving the Afriwok mission.

Thankgod Uche, Product Manager at Afriwok, outlined the mission and vision of the platform.

He explained the services offered in detail and demonstrated how to navigate the app and

register as a business owner, skilled artisan, professional or client. He also guided a lot of

participants physically at the event to register and verify their accounts.

The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, represented by the Director of ICT, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Engr. Dr. Azubuike Aniedu, emphasising the importance of the Afriwok platform, said that apart from assisting graduates to secure jobs more easily and faster, students in tertiary institutions can leverage it to fund their studies, by showcasing their skills on the app, bidding for jobs and getting hired all from the comfort of their hostels. Fresh graduates can also use the platform to get temporary jobs and get the experience they need while waiting for their youth service.

Mr. Sylvester, a service provider who is already using the Afriwok app, shared his positive

experience, testifying how the platform has helped him connect with numerous clients. Miss

Osinachi, who is a registered client, also expressed her appreciation for Afriwok, noting how it simplifies the process of finding and hiring skilled professionals.

Afriwok also announced its plans to expand into other African countries and develop a skill

acquisition program to empower interested individuals in Africa, starting with Nigeria.

In a demonstration of the brand’s commitment to supporting growth which was thoroughly

emphasized by Product Marketing lead Chioma Ugwa, Afriwok awarded grants of ₦500,000

each to three business owners and skilled artisans: Nzekwesili Ifeoma, Cordelia Nwanezeh, and Kimberly Marshall. The winners were selected after a thorough assessment of the entries from the giveaway competition that was organized before the launch.

The launch event was well-attended by several service providers and professionals from all

walks of life, representatives from Afriwok’s partners, including Kosiso Onuh, Managing Director of Crystal Bricks Global Ventures; Omokorede Amund, Product Marketing Manager at Credo By eTranzact; Seyi Olaniyan, Chief Marketing Officer at Yellowlyfe Events; Ugo Akagha, Sales Executive at VerifyMe; Prof. Joseph I. Ikechebelu, Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, represented by the Director of ICT, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka among others.

The event concluded with closing remarks from the COO/Co-founder of Afriwok, Eric Onuh. He

expressed his gratitude to the special guests and attendees, stating,

“You will all look back and happily testify that you were present at the launch of Afriwok.”

Share

Please follow and like us: