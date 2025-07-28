Afrinvest West Africa Launches Faith Based Investment Platform, Afrinvest Halal Fund

Afrinvest West Africa, a frontline investment company, has launched Afrinvest Halal Fund, an ethical fund, faith based investment platform, highly compliant with sharia principles.

Launching the fund yesterday in its Ikoyi, Lagos office, at a media briefing, the Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa, Ike Chioke said Halal Fund, an openended unit trust scheme offering 25 million units at N100 per unit, totaling a public offer size of N2.5 billion, is designed for investors who wish to grow their wealth in accordance with Islamic principles.

He said the Fund which adheres strictly to Shari’ah investment guidelines and is supervised by an Advisory Committee of Experts (ACE), a body comprising renowned Islamic scholars with both national and international experience is being put in the market following the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Chioke who was flanked key leaders in the company, representatives of ACE, the fund Custodian; Zenith Bank PLC; its Trustees: United Capital Trustees and Registrar: Meristem Registrars, said the fund has a minimum Investment of 100 units (subsequent multiples of 10 units).

The Fund he noted is not only timely but strategic, offering several key advantages in Shari’ah Compliance, which provides access to investment opportunities that align with Islamic values.

He noted that the fund is in exclusion of investments which derive most of their income from the sale of items such as alcohol Weapons, Pork, Gambling, XXXrated Tobacco, and adult content all of which are highlighted (haram).

Pointing out ethical income generation of the fund, he said, it will be through profit-sharing and halal asset-backed investments, exposure to a mix of asset classes across compliant sectors, managed by a seasoned investment team, supported by a dedicated Shari’ah Advisory Council and independent trustees.

The Fund he noted is open to all category of investors who seeks ethical , interest-free investment opportunities, adding that the Fund is open-ended, offering flexible entry and exit.

Subscribers may redeem their investment at any time after the 90-day lockin period, with payouts processed within 5 business days.

According to him, “With the Afrinvest Halal Fund, we are not just launching another investment product, we are creating a bridge between faith and finance, between belief and opportunity.

It is our belief that every Nigerian, regardless of religious or ethical orientation, deserves a product that aligns with their values, grows their wealth, and sustains their future.