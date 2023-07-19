Afrinvest urges FG to rethink N8,000 palliative for vulnerable Nigerians

The Federal Government have been advised to jettison the idea of sharing cash to underprivileged members of society as a way of extending palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy The government was rather asked to invest more in providing infrastructure to support the business environment to grow as that would be a more inclusive way of dealing with the challenges.

Giving the advice during a seminar with the investing public and its clients with the theme: “The Turning Point Positioning For Optimal Return,” the Group Managing Director, Afrinvest, Ike Chioke, said the removal of fuel subsidy has saved Nigeria about three trillion naira, but that it will be unwise to share that money among vulnerable members of the public in the name of palliatives.

He said: “We need to actually fix the root causes and some of the root causes lie in the quality of infrastructure we have for business, massive insecurity across the country and of course, continued focus on human capital development, education, healthcare and empowering our youths.” While urging Nigerians to brace up for higher inflation following some of the actions of the President Bola Tinubu administration, Chioke noted that the inflation rate of the country was not going to improve anytime soon.