Afrinvest to unveil 2023 Nigerian Banking Sector Report

Afrinvest West Africa Limited will tomorrow, November 14, be unveiling the 2023 Nigerian Banking Sector Report in Lagos. The report, with the theme; ‘Getting Nigeria to Work Again!’ will be unveiled at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which will attract dignitaries from private and public sectors, market leaders and stakeholders in the financial sector, who will discuss key issues necessary to get the country’s economy going, will have the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, as special guest of honour, and he will use the opportunity to present steps being taken by the government to stabilise key segments of the economy.

Panellists for the event include Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Outsource Global, Amal Hassan; Chief Executive Officer, Pinnacle Oil & Gas, Robert Dickerman; Co-founder/Chief Operations Officer, Piggyvest, Odunayo Eweniyi; Head of Service, Edo State Government, Anthony Okungbowa and Director, Corporate Affairs, TGI Group, Sadiq Kassim.

The yearly report, which has for years, shaped the direction of market developments and given clear guidance to domestic and foreign investors on the state of the economy, will this year provide the same advantage to financial market players and economic managers.

Managing Director, Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Ike Chioke, said the report would provide insight on global economic review and outlook, global monetary policy review and outlook, global banking sector performance and outlook, evolving trends in the global banking industry and domestic macroeconomic review and outlook.