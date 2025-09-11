Afrinvest Projects 21.95% GDP Growth, N1,500/$1 For $1trn Economy

…says banks raised N2.5trn new capital in H1’25

Nigeria’s rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP) requires 21.95 per cent growth at N1,500 per dollar exchange rate, if the country is to achieve its $1 trillion economy target by 2031, Afrinvest West Africa Limited has predicted.

In its 20th Nigeria Banking Sector Report 2025 entitled, “ACT-BOLD: Beyond a Trillion Dollar Economy” released in Lagos, Afrinvest explained that at rebased GDP nominal size of N372.8 trillion, Nigeria requires a minimum yearly growth rate of 21.9 per cent to attain a $1 trillion economy valuation by 2031.

At the event, which marked Afrinvest’s 30 years of operations, an exchange rate of N1,500/$1 or a much stronger exchange rate at a slower growth rate was predicted to be required to attain the GDP size milestone.

The report indicated that despite the President Bola Tinubu administration’s expectation that the banking industry will support the $1 trillion economy target realisation, there was a need to address longstanding impediments that constrain broad-based growth potential.

Without such intermediation, it added, banks would only deliver, at best, uneven and subpar growth across a few services-based sectors, while the overall economy continues to grow at a slow pace. The report unveiling, which attracted many financial sector stakeholders and market leaders, also highlighted the role of monetary policy tightening in achieving subdued inflation rate figures, restoring market confidence and stabilising the forex rate.

According to the report, monetary policy under the Olayemi Cardoso-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed successive hikes in the benchmark rate by a cumulative of 875 basis points to 27.5 per cent between February 2024 and November 2024, and this, alongside other variables, was left unchanged throughout the first half of this year.

It also stated that the ongoing recapitalisation of the banking industry had shown that several banks initiated or completed a capital raise to strengthen their buffer. “As of mid-2025, our estimate suggests that banks have collectively raised over N2.5 trillion through rights issues, public offerings and private placements,” it noted.

In addition, the report said that at least four lenders – Access Corporation, Zenith Bank, Ecobank and Lotus Bank – have met the new capital thresholds, while several others are on track to meet the June 2026 deadline. “A few institutions are exploring merger and acquisition options as a compliance strategy.

Overall, the growth of the banking sector (proxied by financial institution GDP) has remained resilient, clearing at 15 per cent in real terms in the first quarter of 2025 and ranking among the top 10 contributors to the GDP in the period,” the report said.