Afrinvest MD, Chioke Loses Brother-In-Law

The Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Dr Ike Chioke, has expressed sadness over the passing of his brother-in-law, Dr Ikechukwu Onwe, whose burial held last Saturday, December 20.

Chioke, in a soulful tribute, described the late medical doctor, who passed away at the age of 60, as a brother whose company he cherished and now misses greatly.

The Afrinvest chief praised the medical doctor’s diligence in his professional calling and the milk of kindness welling in his breast.

He penned, “As a doctor, he was diligent far beyond his professional calling. He was always one to offer free consultations to patients and would sometimes even go further to pay for their medication.

He took care of the healthcare needs of my aged parents, pro bono, until their very last days. And when my younger brother faced health challenges, he was the one who would take him to the hospital and ensure that he took his medication religiously.”

The late Onwe married Chioke’s sister, Oby, whom he started dating in the mid-1990s. They were also both intellectually inclined, with a quiet humility that was as engaging as it was convivial. Above all, they belonged to the same age group, as Chioke is also 60 this year.