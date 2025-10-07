Afrinvest: Mbah Insists Govt Has Provided Infrastructure For Businesses To Thrive

Afrinvest, a financial and investment advisory firm yesterday opened her office in Enugu. While inaugurating the office, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State expressed excitement that the company took the decision to establish an office in the state.

Mbah, who was represented by his Deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, stated that his administration has invested in infrastructure upgrade to provide the conducive environment for businesses to thrive. He said: “I’m quite excited that Afrinvest is finally home. Your reputation travels farther than you and it is the beginning of the first and many to come. “But for us it is particularly interesting that you’re here because of the range of services that Afrinvest provide.

“I thank the chairman for his kind words in noting our modest efforts to improve quality of life, quality of infrastructure, and setting the necessary structures for businesses to thrive in Enugu. “But businesses will not in an environment where support services that businesses need do not exist.

“The cross range of services that Afrinvest provides are those things that businesses hinge on to mobilise capital to enable the investors meet asset they will invest in and then move on to even help businesses structure themselves.

Speaking the Group Chairman of Afrinvest, Dr. Ike Chioke, who is also an indigene of the state, stated that the firm was happy to accomplish her long standing desire to open an office in Enugu. “We had actually as a Board decided about three years ago to open an office in Enugu but due to various circumstances the opening kept being postponed.”