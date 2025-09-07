Afrinvest Marks 30th Anniversary, Launches 20th Nigerian Banking Sector Report

Afrinvest (West Africa)africa Limited, a leading investment and financial advisory firm, is set to mark two major milestones, its 30th anniversary and the unveiling of the 20th edition of its flagship Nigerian Banking Sector Report (BSR).

According to a press release, the celebration will commemorate Afrinvest’s three-decade journey of driving impact, shaping policy, and delivering innovative financial solutions. It will also feature the launch of the 2025 BSR, themed “ACT-BOLD: Turbocharging Nigeria to a New Growth Frontier.”

Founded in 1995, Afrinvest has grown into a trusted voice in Nigeria’s financial landscape, pioneering data-driven insights, structuring landmark deals, and providing innovative asset management. Over the years, the firm has built a reputation for anticipating change and charting bold paths for investors, policymakers, and businesses.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary, Group Managing Director of Afrinvest, Ike Chioke, said the milestone was not just about longevity but a testament to resilience, innovation, and commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“Afrinvest at 30 is not just a celebration of longevity; it is proof of resilience, innovation, and our unyielding commitment to building a more inclusive and prosperous Nigerian economy. As we reflect on the past, we also look ahead with a challenge to stakeholders: act boldly, think differently, and work collaboratively to unlock Nigeria’s true potential in line with the government’s $1 trillion economy goal,” Chioke said.

Deputy Group Managing Director, Victor Ndukauba, noted that the milestone offered an opportunity to reflect on Afrinvest’s journey from one of the earliest Nigerian stock brokerage firms to a diversified financial advisory partner of choice.

“Afrinvest has consistently demonstrated that with the right vision, integrity, and innovation, Nigerian financial institutions can compete globally,” Ndukauba added.

The 2025 BSR marks two decades of thought leadership, transparency, and reform advocacy. Since inception, the report has provided critical analysis that continues to shape discourse and policy in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

Managing Director of Afrinvest Consulting Limited, Abiodun Keripe, stressed the importance of the report in driving reforms across key sectors.

“The BSR has become a trusted resource for regulators, investors, and development partners. This year’s theme speaks directly to the urgency to diversify the economy and harness the power of seven high-impact sectors: Agriculture, Creatives, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking & Finance, Oil & Gas, Logistics, and Domestic Manufacturing,” Keripe stated.

The release of the 2025 BSR comes at a time of significant global uncertainty. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects global growth at 3.0 percent in 2025, slightly up from 2.8 percent earlier in the year, though still fragile due to tariff shocks, FX volatility, and distorted financial conditions. Sub-Saharan Africa, however, is expected to grow by 4.0 percent, supported by commodities and strong export demand.

The celebration will feature keynote speeches, thought leadership sessions, and networking opportunities aimed at inspiring actionable solutions for Nigeria’s next phase of growth.