Afrinvest: Fx Unification May Cut FG’s Deficit By N350bn

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) unification of its multiple exchange rates may result in the reduction of the Federal Government’s deficit by about N350 billion, the investment bank and research advisory firm, Afr- invest West Africa Limited, has said. At its mid-year investment parley held in Lagos on Tuesday, the company also stated that the removal of fuel subsidy will provide fiscal savings of about N2 trillion this year.

The firm said: “The removal of the PMS subsidy is expected to provide fiscal savings of cN2 trillion in 2023. This, together with earnings from improved oil exports and non-oil sources would buoy revenue. More interesting is also the impact of FX unification on the reduction in government deficit by about N350bn (greater gain from oil revenue vis-à-vis increase in external debt service).”

It stated that while a more market responsive FX rate will boost investors’ confidence and enhance trade and capital flows, “ the path to FX stability would be somewhat rocky,” adding that, “The FX rate is expected to stay above N700 in the near to medium term.” Stressing that a healthy level of external reserves is critical to ensuring exchange rate stability, Afrinvest said that no policy could artificially fix the exchange rate at N600 per dollar without further worsening the delicate exchange rate situation, adding that “the incentives to substantially push the exchange rate lower are quite minimal for revenue mobilisation.”

According to the company, a massive improvement to the foreign reserves, to the tune of over $60 billion (more than 70 percent ($25 billion) increase from the current levels), would be needed to support the fx rate. “To achieve this support for FX rate, oil production must be ramped up massively to boost export earnings and stabilise the fx stability.

“External borrowing is very critical to this goal. Hence, yields in the global financial market (particularly Sub-Saharan Euro-bond market) must decline to a single digit to make this option attractive for the government.

“The importance of substantial but consistent inflows of remittances and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) cannot be overemphasised, as remittances ac- count for the largest chunk of FX inflows,” it stated.

On inflation, Afrinvest forecast that inflation is likely to touch 24.0 percent before decelerating in Q4 on the back of the base effect and weakened demand pressure, noting that as a result, “monetary policy would tread cautiously by maintaining the status quo.”

In addition, it said that although the removal of fuel subsidy and the process to stop the electricity subsidy would make for an im- proved and more efficient allocation of resources by the FG,” they are likely to keep prices elevated for the rest of 2023.