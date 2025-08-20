Afrinvest: FG’s $1tn Dream Meets Harsh Realities

Investment research and advisory firm, Afrinvest, has cast a shadow over President Bola Tinubu’s audacious forecast that Nigeria’s economy would quadruple to $1 trillion by 2030, warning that inflationary pressures, declining oil output, and a faltering power sector undermine the assumptions underpinning the target.

At the recently concluded BRICS summit in Brazil, President Tinubu declared that Nigeria’s real GDP growth would accelerate to seven per cent by 2027 and that the nation’s economy would leap from its current $251 billion valuation to $1 trillion by 2030.

The bullish projection drew heavily on the rebasing of GDP figures and the administration’s reform agenda since mid-2023. Nigeria’s rebased GDP for 2024 stood at N372.8 trillion—34.4 per cent higher than the pre-rebased figure of N277.5 trillion. In real terms, GDP was estimated at N217.8 trillion.

Yet, with the naira’s steep depreciation, the dollar equivalent shrank to $251 billion by end-2024, nearly half the level recorded before Tinubu’s policy reset. Growth in 2024, at 3.8 per cent, was the second highest since 2014, but still far below the trajectory needed to achieve the President’s vision.

Afrinvest observed that while the rebasing improved the debt-to-GDP ratio to 39.6 per cent from 52.1 per cent, “economic expansion remains moderate.” Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed first-quarter 2025 growth of 3.13 per cent year-on-year— well shy of the pace needed to sustain a run-up to seven per cent.

Multilateral institutions appear equally sceptical: the IMF and World Bank peg Nigeria’s medium-term growth at 3.4 to 3.6 per cent in 2025, inching up to 3.8 per cent by 2027. Afrinvest acknowledged that Tinubu has moved decisively to dismantle distortions, scrapping the petrol subsidy, liberalising the FX market, and ramping up revenue mobilisation.

The Central Bank, under Governor Olayemi Cardoso, has kept monetary policy tight to tame inflation while clearing the FX backlog to restore market confidence.