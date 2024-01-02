Afrinvest expects CBN to adopt ‘restrictive stance’ in H1’24

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is likely to adopt a restrictive stance in order to counter expected large inflows in the first half of the year, Afrinvest Research has said. The firm stated this in its report titled, “Afrinvest FY’23 Review and FY’24 Outlook: Pulling Back from the Precipice?” which was released over the weekend. The report noted that the fixed-income market recorded a bearish path in 2023 owing to tightened financial system liquidity by the CBN and borrowing by the Federal Government. Specifically, it noted that across market segments, yields repriced in favour of the bears to close around 8.0 per cent and 14.0 per cent levels for benchmark NTB and FGN Bond instruments.

The report stated: “On the domestic landscape, 2023 was a year of two halves when considered from the prism of fiscal and monetary policy actions. In H1, fiscal imprudence of the past administration, the botched implementation of the naira redesign policy, persistent insecurity and policy misalignments as well as pre-election jitters deteriorated critical macroeconomic variables – debt profile, inflation rate, poverty headcount rate, and capital importation – to N87.4 trillion, 22.8 per cent, 63.0 per cent, and $2.2 billion, respectively from N11.5 trillion, 9.2 per cent, 40.1 per cent, and $5.5 billion in mid-2015.

“Despite the emergence of a new administration in H2’23 and its immediate rollout of some market-friendly reforms – partial removal of PMS subsidy, rejig of the CBN’s management composition, realignment of FX rates, and ongoing consolidation of the multiple taxations – Nigerians are yet to feel any sign of relief. This then begs the question of whether the strategies of the new administration are capable of ‘Pulling Nigeria Back from the Precipice.’ It further said: “Shifting focus, the Nigeria equities market raced to a 15-year high in 2023 fuelled by market-friendly reforms implementation by the current administration and resilient corporate performance. We expect the equities market to sustain the positive momentum through 2024, though at a modest pace. Our model forecasts a 14.8 per cent return for the year(base case), premised on improved macroeconomic conditions, anticipated growth in Foreign Portfolio Investments, and a more stable FX environment. “Meanwhile, the fixed-income market charted a bearish path in 2023 owing to tightened financial system liquidity by the CBN and borrowing footprints of the FG. Across market segments, yields repriced in favour of the bears to close around 8.0 per cent and 14.0 per cent levels for benchmark NTB and FGN Bond instruments. The outlook for 2024 is cautiously optimistic, predicated on robust liquidity dynamics and positive inflation – and interest rate – expectations.