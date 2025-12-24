Afrinvest Boosts South-East Presence With Enugu Office

Afrinvest, a leading Nigerian investment management firm, has expanded its operations in the South-East with the opening of a new office in Enugu State, a move, it said, “reinforces its commitment to bringing structured wealth management services closer to investors in the region.”

Speaking during a sensitisation exercise in Enugu, Afrinvest’s Enugu Office Manager, Mr Emmanuel Eleojo, said the outreach was aimed at informing residents about the company’s presence and the wide range of investment opportunities now available to them.

According to him, the Enugu office is Afrinvest’s second branch in the South-East, following the successful establishment of its Onitsha office. “Today, we are moving around the city to share the good news that Afrinvest is now in Enugu and fully open for business.

While we already have a branch in Onitsha, this Enugu office further strengthens our footprint in the South-East,” Eleojo said.

He explained that Afrinvest, which recently marked 30 years in business, had built a strong reputation over three decades of helping individuals, organisations and government institutions to build, grow and protect wealth.

Afrinvest operates through several subsidiaries, including Afrinvest Asset Management, Afrinvest Securities Limited, Afrinvest Trustees, Afrinvest Consulting, Afrinvest Capital, and a fintech arm that powers its digital investment platforms.

Through these subsidiaries, Eleojo noted, clients in Enugu and across the South-East can access services such as asset management, trusteeship, stock trading, treasury bills, commercial papers and Federal Government savings bonds.

He further highlighted the company’s digital investment platform, Afrinvestor 2.0, which allows users to conveniently buy and track stocks and other financial instruments.

“What people have traditionally travelled to Lagos to access is now available in Enugu. Through Afrinvestor, investors can trade stocks, invest in treasury bills, commercial papers and FGN savings bonds with ease,” he added.

He also emphasised that Afrinvest’s longevity, strong regulatory compliance and integrated ecosystem distinguish it from other investment platforms.

“We have been in the Nigerian market for 30 years. We have witnessed market booms and crashes and remained strong. Trust, innovation and excellence are our core values, and these are what we are bringing to the South-East,” he said.