AFRIMMA Boss, Anderson Obiagwu Calls For More Collaboration At FITCC 2023

The Founder of Africa Music Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) and Big A Entertainment, Anderson Obiagwu, has emphasised the importance of collaboration in the creative and entertainment industry. Obiagwu stated this during his participation in a panel discussion at the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) held in Houston, Texas.

During the session, Obiagwu delivered a message urging attendees to unite for the advancement of the sector. At the panel titled, ‘The Creator Economy: Nigeria’s Biggest Exports – Afrobeats and Nollywood. What’s Next for Nigeria?’, Obiagwu shared insights into the inception of AFRIMMA, the annual awards ceremony that recognizes and celebrates outstanding musical talents from Africa.

He spoke of the pivotal moment when he decided to bring renowned musical icons like Tuface and Timaya to headline a concert in Dallas, an experience that fueled his determination to recreate the vibrant essence of African music in the United States and utilize his platform to bolster the industry for international recognition.

Obiagwu expressed a proactive stance, highlighting the importance of self-reliance within the creative community. He emphasized the limitations of depending solely on governmental support, stating, “We can’t depend on the government for everything; we could have a platform of our own to celebrate our talent.”

Drawing parallels to the success stories of globally renowned artists like Wizkid and Davido, Obiagwu urged the audience to recognize and harness the potential of the multitude of emerging talents.

“There are still countless artists waiting for an opportunity to shine,” he remarked. By fostering a culture of self-sufficiency and mutual support, Obiagwu envisions a future where the Nigerian creative industry not only thrives domestically but also commands international attention. This vision is driven by the collective efforts of passionate individuals determined to carve out a distinct global identity for Afrobeats and Nollywood,” he said.