AfriMillions Unveils N1bn Weekly Progressive Lottery

AfriMillions has officially ushered in a new era for Nigeria’s digital lottery landscape with the successful first broadcast of its historic N1 billion Mega Jackpot Draw.

A statement yesterday said the landmark event, which aired on Wazobia Max TV and a unique radio simulcast, combined highstakes entertainment with unprecedented transparency and regulatory rigor. Hosted by the charismatic Mannie Essien, the inaugural live draw was conducted under the watchful eye of industry regulators.

The presence of Mr Bashir Abiola Are, CEO of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, served as a testament to the platform’s commitment to credibility and full compliance with national gaming laws.

The results & the draw procedure will be independently verified by certified independent observers, ensuring that all operational guidelines are strictly followed. More than just a lottery, AfriMillions is a mobilefirst platform designed to meet the needs of the modern African player.

By blending digital convenience with social impact, the platform offers a secure environment where transparency is the priority. “This event isn’t just about the jackpot; it’s about building public trust through live, verified broadcasts,” the company stated.

Beyond the weekly N1 billion draw, AfriMillions maintains an active community through daily games and interactive social media engagement. AfriMillions is also soon to reveal a true world first feature whereby a lottery ticket can be shared digitally between up to 10 friends and family members, bringing the classic lottery syndicate to life, in a new, transparent and exciting way.

The AfriMillions Show airs every Saturday at 8:00 pm on Wazobia Max TV & Radio. AfriMillions is partnering with ATL Group, a global leader in lottery solutions. Sign up, get your tickets at AfriMillions.ng. We Win Together.