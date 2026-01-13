AFRIMA: We Remain Determined To Keep Lagos Open To The World, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration remains determined to keep Lagos open to the world, competitive in innovation, and firmly positioned as Africa’s leading hub for creative and cultural enterprise.

He said the state government remains committed to partnering with the Federal Government and continental institutions to ensure that Africa’s creativity translates into sustainable value, shared prosperity, and global impact. Sanwo-Olu, in his goodwill message at the 9th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held on Sunday night, said Lagos remains the engine room of Africa’s creative economy.

He said: “Lagos State’s engagement with the creative and cultural industry is strategic, deliberate, and driven by clear policy intent. “Under our administration, the creative sector has been positioned as a core pillar of economic diversification, job creation, tourism development, and global competitiveness, fully aligned with our development framework, the THEMES+ Agenda.

“We have moved beyond rhetoric to action by embedding the creative economy into our broader economic strategy, supporting enabling legislation and institutional reforms, encouraging private sector participation, and positioning Lagos as a secure and scalable destination for creative investment.

“In Lagos, music is not just entertainment; it is economic infrastructure. In a city defined by its youthful population, our focus is to transform talent into sustainable careers by investing in skills development, creative hubs, and digital infrastructure that enable young people to convert creativity into longterm economic opportunity, not short-lived visibility.

“Every time African music dominates global charts, sells out international arenas, or shapes global culture, Lagos is a central part of that story. “Our responsibility is to ensure that this global success is anchored at home through infrastructure, policy stability, and an enabling environment that attracts investment while empowering local talent.” Sanwo-Olu also acknowledged the Federal Government’s support for AFRIMA and initiatives that advance Africa’s creative economy.

He said: “Under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, the creative sector has been clearly recognised as a strategic driver of economic diversification, youth employment, and global competitiveness. “This national focus, including the establishment of dedicated institutional support for the creative economy, reinforces the importance of platforms like AFRIMA that move African music beyond celebration into structured economic opportunity.”