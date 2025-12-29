AFRIMA Unveils Multi-Talented Entertainers As Hosts Of 9th Edition

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has officially unveiled Nigerian rapper and actor, FalzTheBahdGuy and French-Senegalese actress and media personality, Liliane Maroune as hosts of the 9th edition of the awards.

The 9th AFRIMA, organised by the International Executive Committee of AFRIMA in conjunction with the African Union Commission and partnership with the Lagos State Government (Official Host City), is slated to hold from January 7–11, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria.

With this appointment, FalzTheBahdGuy becomes the second Nigerian, to host the prestigious AFRIMA stage, after 2Baba’s historic role as co-host of the inaugural edition in 2014.

Over the years, AFRIMA has featured a distinguished list of hosts drawn from across the continent and the diaspora including 2Baba (Nigeria) and Maryse Acotie (Togo) at the inaugural 2014 edition; DNG (Kenya) and Aurélie Eliam (Cote d’Ivoire) in 2015; Ahmed Soultan (Morocco), Bonang Matheba (South Africa) and Ika De Jong (DRC) in 2016; Akon (Senegal/USA) and Sophy Aiida (Cameroon) in 2017; Michael Blackson (Ghana/USA), Pearl Thusi (South Africa) and Anita Erskine (Ghana) in 2018; Pearl Thusi and Eddie Kadi (DRC/UK) in 2019 and 2021; and Ahmed Sylla (France/Senegal), Sophy Aiida, and Pearl Thusi at the 8th edition held in January 2023.

FalzTheBahdGuy, a multiple award winner, is one of Africa’s most respected figures in music and film.

He is known for his intelligent lyrics, confident stage presence, and powerful social commentary.

Beyond music, FalzTheBahdGuy has built a strong acting career and received praise for his roles in popular films such as New Money, Brotherhood, 10 Days in Sun City, and Chief Daddy.

Liliane Maroune, a French-Senegalese actress, model, and TV host, brings elegance, global appeal, and a strong African identity to the AFRIMA stage. Maroune, who also has Lebanese and Mauritanian ancestry, is well known for her roles in West African television series, including Myriam in Emprises and Aissatou in Coeurs Brisés.

She is also popular for hosting the talk show Wakhtane Ak Lily, where she interviews leading African creatives. Her growing influence across Africa and Europe positions her as a fitting co-host for the awards.

Speaking on the choice of hosts, Nde Ndifonka, AFRIMA Regional Director for Central Africa, said, “FalzTheBahdGuy brings intelligence, strong ideas, and a powerful African voice that connects with both young and old audiences.

Liliane embodies elegance, diversity, and the contemporary African woman with international influence.

Together, they clearly show the strength and richness of African music and culture. They both understand Africa, speak for Africa, and live the African experience in their own ways.”

The build-up to the 9th AFRIMA has been electric, with music fans across the world still voting for their preferred artistes in 39 categories of the awards on www.afrima.org.

The five-day event of the biggest music awards in Africa will begin with the Welcome Soirée for guests and nominees at the British Deputy High Commission House in Lagos on Wednesday, January 7.

The Africa Music Business Summit will take centre stage on Thursday, January 8, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites. Music lovers across the continent are expected to throng the Ikeja City Mall, Alausa, Lagos, on Friday, January 9, for the AFRIMA Music Village.

There will be a Nominees & Industry Party on Saturday, January 10, before the Main Awards Show on Sunday, January 11, also at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites.

The Red Carpet starts at 3:00 PM (WAT), and the awards ceremony will be broadcast live to more than 84 countries, ensuring the excitement reaches audiences around the world.