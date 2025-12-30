AFRIMA Unveils FalzTheBahdGuy, Liliane Maroune As Hosts Of 9th Edition

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has officially unveiled Nigerian rapper and actor, FalzTheBahdGuy and French-Senegalese actress and media personality, Liliane Maroune as hosts of the 9th edition of the awards.

The 9th AFRIMA, organised by the International Executive Committee of AFRIMA in conjunction and the African Union Commission in partnership with the Lagos State Government (Official Host City), is slated to hold from January 7–11, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria.

With this appointment, FalzTheBahdGuy becomes the second Nigerian, after music legend 2Baba, to host the prestigious AFRIMA stage, following 2Baba’s historic role as cohost of the inaugural edition in 2014.

Over the years, AFRIMA has featured a distinguished list of hosts drawn from across the continent and the diaspora including 2Baba (Nigeria) and Maryse Acotie (Togo) at the inaugural 2014 edition; DNG (Kenya) and Aurélie Eliam (Cote d’Ivoire) in 2015; Ahmed Soultan (Morocco), Bonang Matheba (South Africa) and Ika De Jong (DRC) in 2016; Akon (Senegal/USA) and Sophy Aiida (Cameroon) in 2017; Michael Blackson (Ghana/ USA), Pearl Thusi (South Africa) and Anita Erskine (Ghana) in 2018; Pearl Thusi and Eddie Kadi (DRC/ UK) in 2019 and 2021; and Ahmed Sylla (France/ Senegal), Sophy Aiida, and Pearl Thusi at the 8th edition held in January 2023.

FalzTheBahdGuy, a multiple award winner, is one of Africa’s most respected figures in music and film.