AFRIMA To Train 1.2m Young Africans In 5 Years, Begins Global Touring In 2026

As part of its commitment to one of its seven core pillars, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), is set to launch the AFRIMA Kreative Academy, TAKA, a project designed to reshape Africa’s creative sector through education, skills development, and job creation to empower 1.2 million young Africans over the next five years with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in the fast-growing global music industry.

Themed ‘Learn and Prosper’, the program is designed to equip and empower young Africans between the ages of 18 and 35, with a special focus on underserved and vulnerable communities across the continent.

AFRIMA Founder and Executive Producer, Mike Dada said with over two decades of experience in the creative industry, the awards platform is launching this academy to address the urgent need for skilled professionals in Africa’s growing music scene, adding that despite the continent’s talent, there is still a major gap in structured training and access to opportunities.

Dada, who announced the initiative during the 2025 AFRIMA Music Conference, Calendar and Host City Unveiling event hosted by the African Union Commission (AUC) at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia last Tuesday, said TAKA will provide world-class training in key areas of the music ecosystem and value chain including but not limited to music production, music business and entrepreneurship, event technical production, digital technology and the Internet of Things (IoT).

