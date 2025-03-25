AFRIMA Partners BridgeAfric, UNESCO For Lagos Global Music Workshop

Share

Lagos is set to welcome top music business leaders, celebrities, business executives, and creative industry professionals from around the world as All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), partners with bridgeAfric, and UNESCO to host the Showbiz101 Global Workshop and Music Creation Camp.

The event, scheduled to take place from March 26 to 29 aims to train young creatives, foster international collaborations, and further enhance the capabilities of creators and professionals along the value chain of music production and business.

Chief Experience Officer (CXO), AFRIMA, Adenrele Niyi, said the partnership with bridgeAfric on the event underlined the AFRIMA institution’s commitment to empowering Africa’s creative industry.

He said: “As AFRIMA, part of our mission is building capacity and fostering cross-border collaborations by empowering Africa’s creative industry and by providing platforms for artists to collaborate, grow, and break boundaries. “Partnering with bridgeAfric for the Showbiz101 Global Workshop & Music Creation Camp is a no-brainer.

“This initiative is about more than just music; it’s about equipping young creatives with the tools, knowledge, and global connections they need to thrive in the industry.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

