AFRIMA Launches Diamond Showcase Portal, Invites Rising Stars To Apply

The journey to discover and celebrate Africa’s future music stars has begun, as the 9th Edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has opened the application portal for its Diamond Showcase, the award institution’s platform for rising music talents.

The 9th AFRIMA Diamond Showcase is designed to give undiscovered African artists a real chance to present their music to a wider audience and take a major step toward mainstream success.

The Showcase welcomes singers, rappers, DJs, producers, and instrumentalists from all parts of the continent to apply and take their place on one of Africa’s most respected music stages.

Janatte Haddadi, Regional Manager, Northern Africa for AFRIMA, described the Showcase as a rare and valuable opportunity for young creatives who are ready to grow.

She explained that AFRIMA is committed to finding, mentoring, and promoting new African music stars who often remain unnoticed in their communities, even though they have strong talent.

Haddadi announced that applications will run from November 18 to December 8, 2025, and she encouraged all interested artists to apply early through www.afrima.org/Diamond-Showcase or AFRIMA’s official Instagram page.

To apply, artists must submit a 45-second performance video. The AFRIMA Jury will then review all entries and select the top 15 finalists, known as “The Diamonds,” who will be invited to Lagos for the live Showcase.

Haddadi said, “We want to find the brightest diamonds in the rough across Africa. There are young artists in small towns, big cities, and everywhere in between who are doing amazing things with their music.

Many of them have never had the chance to stand before the people who can help shape their careers. The Diamond Showcase is here to bridge that gap.”

The selected finalists will be hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, from January 6 to 7, 2026, with performances each evening from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. The Showcase is part of the activities leading up to the 9th AFRIMA Awards.

Those selected will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Lagos, special AFRIMA gifts, mentorship opportunities, and the chance to perform in front of top music executives, major media platforms, and key industry leaders.

Haddadi urged young talents not to waste the opportunity. “If you believe in your gift, this is the time to act,” she said. “Don’t wait. Don’t hold back. Submit your entry. Africa is ready to meet its next big talents, and we are ready to support your first major step.”

Unarguably Africa’s global music awards, the 9th AFRIMA Awards will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, from January 7 to 11, 2026, with events including the Africa Music Business Summit, the Diamond Showcase, the Music Village Concert, the Nominees Party, the Red Carpet, and the grand Awards Night. In partnership with the African Union and Lagos State (Official Host City), the ceremony will be broadcast live to more than 84 countries globally.